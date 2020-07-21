PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab board declares Class 12 scores today; check pseb.ac.in
Around 3.5 lakh students are expecting their PSEB class 12 exam results this year. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, only three exams could be conducted.
PSEB 12th Result 2020 | The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 12 exam results today (21 July, Tuesday). Students can check the official website — pseb.ac.in — after scores are declared.
Follow LIVE Updates on PSEB 12th Result 2020
The Punjab board later decided to cancel the pending exams and calculate the score based on the exams that were already conducted, reports said. Times Now reported that the PSEB will not release a merit list this year.
How to check PSEB Class 12 exam results:
Step 1: Log on to the official website — pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Select the ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class Class 12th Result 2020’ link
Step 3: Enter and submit roll number and other details
Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference
In 2019, more than three lakh students had written the class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage was 86.41 percent. Meanwhile, girls had fared better than boys with a pass percentage of 90.86 percent, while the boys scored a pass percentage of 82.83 percent.
