Protests over Telangana intermediate results continue: Students, guardians demand re-evaluation, suspension of board secretary

Hyderabad: Protests have continued as students and parents demanded a re-evaluation of all intermediate answer sheets and suspension of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Secretary A Ashok over what they are calling are error-ridden results.

Student and parent organisations have been demanding justice for students who failed in one or two subjects, despite securing high marks in other subjects.

Mohamed Abdul Mohsin, a parent, told ANI, "My child is a brilliant student but he failed in two subjects. There are some errors in the evaluation process. We want justice for our children."

Many students alleged that they did well in their first years of exams but their marks dipped in the final year.

"In the intermediate first year, I got 90 percent but got only 60 percent marks in the second year. I did not get admission to any other college due to my low marks. I demand the government to re-check my papers free of cost," Nazima, a student, said.

Some students reportedly committed suicide after the publication of error-ridden results by the TSBIE.

Congress on Monday wrote to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao demanding suspension of the TSBIE secretary over "callous and corrupt practices" in the final results.

The Congress had also demanded KCR to announce ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the families of deceased students who reportedly committed suicide.

The government has constituted a three-member team to probe the alleged fiasco.

