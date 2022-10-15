Protestors stop NCPCR chief’s convoy, wave black flags as team tries to meet murdered teen’s kin

New Delhi: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo’s convoy was stopped and he was shown black flags when he along with complainant and BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal attempted to visit the family of a minor girl who was found murdered in West Bengal’s Hooghly district earlier this month.

“During my visit to Hooghly district of West Bengal yesterday, I was shown black flags and my convoy was prevented from proceeding to the minor victim’s house. A 13-year-old girl was befriended by a man called Sheikh Raja who had changed his identity on social media and who wanted to exploit her….,” Kanoongo tweeted on Saturday.

The teenager had been missing since the night of Dussehra (October 5), from Krishnapur village in Hooghly district. She was found dead on October 8. The body was found floating on a lake near her house. The girl’s family has alleged that she was murdered possibly after being raped.

According to the family, she had gone out with her cousin on a bicycle to visit a Durga Puja pandal but did not return home.

Before the NCPCR chairperson’s visit to Hooghly district, locals had also staged a protest when a Congress delegation had tried to meet the girl’s family.

Kanoongo criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress government and pointed out the abject failure of the administration to guard the state’s children. “When the state government can’t provide security to the Commission, we can imagine their failure in providing security to children. A child has been murdered. Goons of the ruling party are blocking the way and stopping us from meeting the family. We will leave only after meeting them,” Kanoongo told news agency ANI.

