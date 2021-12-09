Protesting farmers to vacate Delhi borders on 11 December as year-long agitation ends

Farmers have started packing up their tents at the Singhu and Tikri borders after the government accepted their demands of a legal guarantee of MSP and withdrawal of all stir-related cases

The farmers' protest at the Singhu and Tikri borders has finally come to a close, as they have begun to remove their tents from the sites.

The farmer leaders have announced that they will leave the borders by 11 December 2021.

Protesting farmers will vacate the protest sites on December 11: Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh pic.twitter.com/Ftg76o7Rd1 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni confirming the suspension of the protests, said, "We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on 15 January. If the government doesn't fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation."

SKM chief Shiv Kumar Kakaji in his media address apologised to all those who might have suffered due to the protest.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi for over a year, demanding a repeal of the three controversial farm laws and a guarantee of Minimum Support Price.

The decision to move out of the national capital comes after the Centre accepted the demands put forward by the protesting farmers, including the withdrawal of all agitation-related cases and compensation to the families of farmers who had died during the course of the movement against the contentious agriculture laws.

Protesting farmers receive a letter from Govt of India, with promises of forming a committee on MSP and withdrawing cases against them immediately "As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, UP and Haryana have given in-principle consent," it reads pic.twitter.com/CpIEJGFY4p — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

In the letter, the government has assured that it will form a committee to take a call on the Minimum Support Price and that the cases against the farmers, including those of stubble burning, will be withdrawn.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha — an umbrella of various farmers' unions — had said on Wednesday evening that their months-long agitation would be called off today, but only after they receive the final copy of the government’s revised proposal accepting their demands.

Their demands were:

• Withdrawal of all agitation-related cases registered during this protest

• A compensation package for the deceased farmers

• Removal of Section 15 of the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act 2021 which allows penal action against farmers in case of stubble burning

• Withdrawing the "Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021" proposed by Centre

• A committee to look into the demand for a legal guarantee on MSP

On 19 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a national address announced that his government would be repealing the three contentious farm laws and urged farmers to return home.

However, farmers refused to budge from their spot as they asserted that they would leave only after a MSP guarantee and other demands were met.

Last Saturday, the SKM, which has been spearheading the agitation, formed a five-member panel on Saturday to hold talks with the government on the pending demands and had declared that a decision on withdrawing the agitation would be taken by Wednesday.

With inputs from agencies

