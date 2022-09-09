The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad on a television debate.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad on a television debate.

The petition filed by Advocate Abu Sohel sought directions for ‘independent, credible and impartial investigation’ into the matter.



A bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit suggested to the petitioner to withdraw the plea.

“…This may sound simple and innocuous but it has far reaching consequences. The court should circumspect while issuing directions. We would suggest you to withdraw,” Live Law quoted CJI UU Lalit as saying.

Accordingly, the matter was withdrawn and subsequently dismissed.

Sharma’s comments on the Prophet made on national television on 26 March had triggered a huge controversy and violence across the country earlier this year. A number of Muslim nations had also registered their protest following which the government issued a statement in this regard.

The BJP also distanced itself from Sharma’s comments in the aftermath and suspended her from the party.

The Supreme Court had earlier transferred to Delhi Police all FIRs registered against (and which may be registered in future) Nupur Sharma in different parts of the country over her remarks on Prophet Mohammed on a TV debate aired on 26 May.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.