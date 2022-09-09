Prophet row: SC rejects plea seeking arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad on a television debate.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad on a television debate.
The petition filed by Advocate Abu Sohel sought directions for ‘independent, credible and impartial investigation’ into the matter.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit suggested to the petitioner to withdraw the plea.
“…This may sound simple and innocuous but it has far reaching consequences. The court should circumspect while issuing directions. We would suggest you to withdraw,” Live Law quoted CJI UU Lalit as saying.
Accordingly, the matter was withdrawn and subsequently dismissed.
Sharma’s comments on the Prophet made on national television on 26 March had triggered a huge controversy and violence across the country earlier this year. A number of Muslim nations had also registered their protest following which the government issued a statement in this regard.
The BJP also distanced itself from Sharma’s comments in the aftermath and suspended her from the party.
The Supreme Court had earlier transferred to Delhi Police all FIRs registered against (and which may be registered in future) Nupur Sharma in different parts of the country over her remarks on Prophet Mohammed on a TV debate aired on 26 May.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Call to behead Nupur Sharma: Probe ordered against Rajasthan cop for 'helping' cleric
Officiating DGP Umesh Mishra said on Thursday that officer Sandeep Saraswat was removed last night and the inquiry against him will be conducted by the police's vigilance branch.
Prophet row: Kolkata Police issues lookout notice for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma
Nupur Sharma had filed a transfer application in the Supreme Court and had urged to move all the cases against her in different states to Delhi
Prophet row: Curfew relaxed for 12 hours in J&K's Bhaderwah, educational institutions likely to reopen on Monday
Curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah in Doda district on 9 June following communal tension in the wake of protests over remarks by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad and some social media posts by local right-wing activists in her support