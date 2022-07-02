Prophet row: Kolkata Police issues lookout notice for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

Nupur Sharma had filed a transfer application in the Supreme Court and had urged to move all the cases against her in different states to Delhi

New Delhi: A lookout notice has been issued for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after she failed to appear before the Kolkata Police in a row over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad that triggered widespread violence in parts of West Bengal

According to police, "She had skipped summons issued by officers of Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations."

"A lookout notice has been issued today after she failed to appear before our officers despite being summoned several times," the police officer told PTI.

She was summoned by each of the two police stations twice, he said.

Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations had separately summoned her after FIRs were lodged against her last month, the officer said.

Sharma had cited apprehensions of a possible assault on her if she visited Kolkata and sought four weeks' time to appear before the police officers.

Supreme Court slams Nupur Sharma

Meanwhile, The Supreme Court has on Friday slammed suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma for making "disturbing" statements against Prophet Muhammad and asked her to tender "conditional apology" for the public uproar sparked after her remarks across the country.

"What is her business to make these remarks?...The way she has ignited emotions across the country... This lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," the vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JP Pardiwala said on Friday as they came down heavily on Nupur Sharma while hearing her plea to club FIRs and transfer all to Delhi.

The apex court said that her (Nupur Sharma) loose tongue has set the entire country on fire. It observed that her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident in Udaipur where a tailor was brutally killed by two men in broad daylight.

Nupur Sharma had filed a transfer application in the Supreme Court and had urged to move all the cases against her in different states to Delhi as her "life is in danger due to constant threats".

She also stated that she has been constantly receiving threats to kill her from different states.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.