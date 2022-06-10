Hundreds of people gathered at Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid on Friday demanding the arrest of BJP's now-suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma

Protests erupted in several cities across India post Friday prayers over the Prophet remark controversy.

In some places like Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, the crowd began pelting stones while in UP's Prayagraj, a top police officer's vehicle was damaged as the situation turned violent.

Here's a look at the situation in places where demonstrations have been taking place:

Delhi: Hundreds of people gathered at Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid on Friday. They demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma who was suspended as the BJP spokesperson for her controversial remarks on the Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate last month.

#WATCH People in large numbers protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled leader Naveen Jindal, earlier today No call for protest given by Masjid, says Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid. pic.twitter.com/Kysiz4SdxH — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

Uttar Pradesh: Protests broke out at several places including Prayagraj after Friday prayers. Sloganeering took place in Saharanpur, Moradabad, Rampur, and Lucknow, News18 quoted a senior police official as saying.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Protests over controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal that erupted earlier today, turn violent in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/eQKk9yDS86 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2022

Jharkhand: The situation became particularly tense in capital Ranchi where the crowd pelted stones at the police.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Protest over the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma turned violent in Ranchi. Vehicles were torched and vandalised and stone-pelting occurred. Injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Z5FIndjZzf — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

Maharashtra: A large group of women carried out a protest march in Navi Mumbai. Demonstrations were also held in Solapur.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Women carry out a protest march in Navi Mumbai against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. pic.twitter.com/hiFVeSHZRE — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

The Prophet remark row

Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate last month have caused massive outrage in Islamic countries.

Several nations including Iran and Qatar summoned Indian envoys over the issue.

The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled another spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal over the remarks on Prophet.

With inputs from agencies

