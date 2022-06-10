India

Prophet remark row: Violence erupts across several cities post Friday namaz; stone pelting in Ranchi, arson in Prayagraj

Hundreds of people gathered at Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid on Friday demanding the arrest of BJP's now-suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma

FP Staff June 10, 2022 17:25:31 IST
Protests in Hyderabad on 10 June, 2022. PTI

Protests erupted in several cities across India post Friday prayers over the Prophet remark controversy.

In some places like Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, the crowd began pelting stones while in UP's Prayagraj, a top police officer's vehicle was damaged as the situation turned violent.

Here's a look at the situation in places where demonstrations have been taking place:

Delhi: Hundreds of people gathered at Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid on Friday. They demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma who was suspended as the BJP spokesperson for her controversial remarks on the Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate last month.

Uttar Pradesh: Protests broke out at several places including Prayagraj after Friday prayers. Sloganeering took place in Saharanpur, Moradabad, Rampur, and Lucknow, News18 quoted a senior police official as saying.

Jharkhand: The situation became particularly tense in capital Ranchi where the crowd pelted stones at the police.

Maharashtra: A large group of women carried out a protest march in Navi Mumbai. Demonstrations were also held in Solapur.

The Prophet remark row

Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate last month have caused massive outrage in Islamic countries.

Several nations including Iran and Qatar summoned Indian envoys over the issue.

The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled another spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal over the remarks on Prophet.

With inputs from agencies

