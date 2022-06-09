Prophet remark row did not feature in talks between Iran foreign minister & Jaishankar: MEA

Iran has pulled down a readout that said that the Iranian foreign minister raised the issue with NSA Ajit Doval on Wednesday

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the Prophet remark row did not come up during talks between Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "this issue was not raised during that conversation."

"My understanding is that what you are referring to in a readout has been pulled down (by Iran)," Bagchi told reporters.

He was referring to an Iranian readout that said that Abdollahian raised the issue over controversial remarks made on Prophet Muhammad by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, in a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday.

"Doval assured Abdollahian that offenders will be dealt with in such a way that others will learn a lesson," PTI quoted the Iranian readout as saying.

However, Iran has now removed this statement from its foreign ministry's website, News18 reported.

Bagchi added that the remarks do not reflect the views of the government.

"We have made it pretty clear that tweets and comments do not reflect views of government. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets. I really do not have anything additional to say on this," he said.

Abdollahian met PM Narendra Modi, Jaishankar and Doval during his three-day India visit.

Pleased to meet PM Modi, FM Jaishankar & other Indian officials to advance our bilateral strategic dialogue. Tehran & New Delhi agree on the need to respect divine religions & Islamic sanctities & to avoid divisive statements. 🇮🇷🇮🇳 determined to bring relations to new heights. — H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) June 8, 2022

Prophet remark row

Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate last month have caused massive outrage in Islamic countries.

Several nations including Iran and Qatar summoned Indian envoys over the issue.

The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled another spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal over the remarks on Prophet.

With inputs from agencies

