Prophet Muhammad row: Kolkata Police summons suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on 20 June
Nupur Sharma has been asked to appear at Narkeldanga Police Station, under Eastern Suburban Division of Kolkata police
The Kolkata Police has issued summon to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for questioning in connection with her alleged controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad which led to violence in parts of West Bengal along with some other states.
Sharma has been asked to appear at Narkeldanga Police Station, under Eastern Suburban Division of Kolkata police, on 20 June to record her statement.
The summon has been issued to Sharma by Kolkata Police under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.
Protests were reported in Howrah and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal last week against the remarks on Prophet Muhammad by two suspended BJP functionaries - Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.
Though the violence-hit districts of West Bengal were limping back to normalcy on Monday, sporadic protests reported from a few areas as heavy police deployment continued.
DGP Manoj Malaviya on Monday said that police have arrested over 200 people from different parts of the state and lodged 42 cases.
Train services were affected in the Sealdah-Hashnabad section of the Eastern Railway on Monday morning after protesters blocked the railway tracks.
Tyres were set ablaze and effigies of Nupur Sharma were burnt as protesters blocked the tracks. "Services were affected for around 20 minutes. Heavy police deployment is in place around the Hashnabad station in North 24 Parganas," a senior official was quoted as saying by PTI.
In Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia districts, heavy police presence was seen as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC continued in certain areas.
Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, has sparked violent protests in several parts of the country.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail has also lodged an FIR against Sharma at Contai police station over her remarks.
With inputs from PTI
