Prophet Muhammad row: Fresh protests erupt in West Bengal, MHA asks police to be alert 'as they will be on target'
Protests erupted in various states including Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma
Birbhum, West Bengal: Locals in Birbhum on Monday staged a protest against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
As per visuals, hundreds gathered to join the protest march.
Protests erupted in various states including Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.
Notably, some Gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet. The country has been witnessing protests.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday asked the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert as they will be on target.
On Friday, MHA issued a statement to all state and Union Territory police after several incidents of violence.
A senior MHA official informed that they sent alerts to all state and Union Territory police to remain vigilant as they can be targeted during the violence.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Prophet remark row: Ashok Chakra replaced with 'Kalma' in national flag by protestors in Telangana
Around 15-200 protestors gathered outside the Masjide Rahmath in Mahabubnagar after the Friday prayers
Will take strict legal action against use of children in 'violent protests' over Prophet remarks: NCPCR
Protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal over their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Prophet remark row did not feature in talks between Iran foreign minister & Jaishankar: MEA
Iran has pulled down a readout that said that the Iranian foreign minister raised the issue with NSA Ajit Doval on Wednesday