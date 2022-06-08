Prophet Muhammad row: 'Family receiving death threats, people made videos of my car', says Naveen Jindal

Jindal, BJP's former Delhi media head had come under attack on social media after his tweet about Prophet Muhammad on 1 June

Days after being expelled from the BJP over his controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, Naveen Kumar Jindal on Wednesday shared on Twitter that some people filmed her while he was on his way to a hospital. He informed that his family had been getting family threats.

Jindal's tweet:

Jindal, BJP's former Delhi media head had come under attack on social media after his tweet about Prophet Mohammad on 1 June.

Jindal had shared a similar tweet on Tuesday:

"Me and my family members have been receiving death threats on social media platforms. I would like to request Delhi police to kindly take note of it," Jindal wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, a communication from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to Jindal said his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of the party's fundamental beliefs, PTI reported.

He has acted against the party's policies and ideology, Gupta had said.

"Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party," Gupta had said in the communication.

According to PTI, Jindal said that he had tweeted asking a question to those attacking and insulting Hindu deities and it was not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

Jindal, a former journalist with over two decades of experience, has attracted controversy through his social media posts in the past too.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, officials said.

She had requested the police to provide security citing harassment and threats she had been receiving, PTI reported.

