Prophet Muhammad remarks row: India rejects OIC's statement, says this only exposes its divisive agenda'

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs said the offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India

India on Monday "categorically rejected" the comments by the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) amid the uproar over the alleged derogatory remarks of Nupur Sharma, former BJP spokesperson against Prophet Muhammad.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said, "We have seen the statement on India from the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The Government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat's unwarranted and narrow-minded comments."

The statement further said that the Indian government accords the highest respect to all religions.

"The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies," the MEA statement read.

"It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests. We would urge the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions," the foreign ministry said as it lashed out at the Islamic body.

Our response to media queries regarding recent statement by General Secretariat of the OIC:https://t.co/961dqr76qf pic.twitter.com/qrbKgtoWnC — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 6, 2022

OIC slammed India for the comments against Prophet Muhammad and called upon the United Nations to take necessary measures to address "the practices targeting Muslims in India".

The Islamic body said, "These abuses come in the context of the escalation of hatred and abuse of Islam in India and in the context of the systematic practices against Muslims and restrictions on them, especially in light of a series of decisions banning headscarves in educational institutions in a number of Indian states and demolitions of Muslim property, in addition to the increase in violence against them."

Meanwhile, Nupur Sharma on Sunday unconditionally withdrew the controversial statement made in a TV debate and said it was never her intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings.

She claimed that her comments were a reaction to "continuous insult and disrespect towards our 'Mahadev' (Lord Shiva) as she could not tolerate it."

"I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi," Nupur Sharma tweeted.

She added that if her words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, "I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings."

Muslim groups have been holding protests demanding action against the suspended BJP national spokesperson. Cases against her have been filed against in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune, accusing her of hurting religious sentiments.

