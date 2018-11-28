Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, Match Highlights: Pune fight back floors Steelers

Click here to follow all the live action between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers

Preview: Puneri Paltan return to play in front of their home crowd at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Wednesday and will face a resurgent Haryana Steelers side, who are closing in on that third and final Playoff spot in Zone A.

The two teams last faced off in Haryana Steelers’ home leg in Sonepat, where the visitors came on top by a scoreline of 45-27, largely thanks to a combined 16 raid points from Nitin Tomar and Rajesh Mondal.

Key Players

Monu Goyat – Haryana Steelers

With 83 raid points in 13 appearances this campaign, Monu Goyat has played his role as Haryana Steelers’ secondary to perfection. Against Gujarat Fortunegiants’ stellar defence, Goyat scored his fourth Super 10 of the campaign and was his team’s highest top scorer, indicating that he may be hitting top form just in time for Haryana Steelers’ final stretch of the campaign. Goyat’s performance against Puneri Paltan’s high-scoring defence will be crucial in Haryana Steelers’ quest to close the gap between themselves and a Super Playoff spot.

Girish Maruti Ernak – Puneri Paltans

Puneri Paltan captain Girish Maruti Ernak has led his team by example in Pro Kabaddi Season 6. The Left Corner leads the team in tackle points with 42 and is second in assists with 23. He has also managed three Super Tackles this campaign, showcasing his brute strength and innate timing on tackles. He enjoyed a six-point night in Puneri Paltan’s last outing against Haryana Steelers and the skipper will be aiming for another big performance to end his team’s four-game winless run.

