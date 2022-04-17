Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat from 18 to 20 April

On 18 April, at around 6 pm, the prime minister will visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat from 18-20 April. On 18 April, at around 6 pm, the prime minister will visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar. On 19 April, at around 9.40 am, he will dedicate it to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha.

Subsequently, at around 3:30 pm, he will lay the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. On 20 April, at around 10:30 am, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar. Thereafter, at around 3:30 pm, he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

In a tweet today, Modi wrote, "Starting tomorrow, 18th April, I will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat during which I will join programmes in Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Jamnagar and Dahod. These programmes will cover different sectors and will boost 'Ease of Living' for people."

"Upon reaching Gujarat tomorrow, I will visit the Vidya Samiksha Kendra. This modern centre leverages data and technology in order to improve learning outcomes. I will also interact with those who are working in the education sector," Modi tweeted.

The programme in Banaskantha will take place on 19 April at the impressive Banas Dairy complex. "A new dairy complex and potato processing plant will also be inaugurated. Both these projects will empower local farmers and contribute to value addition in the agro-dairy space," he tweeted.

He further tweeted, "It is a matter of great pride for every Indian that on the afternoon of the 19th, the foundation stone of the @WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will be laid. This Centre will add strength to the efforts of using traditional forms of medicine to further global wellness."

