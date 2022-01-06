The second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute has been built at a cost of over Rs 530 crore of which around Rs 400 crores have been provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata on Friday.

"CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients and a need for expansion was being felt for some time. This need will be fulfilled through the second campus," a press release by the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday said.

Further elaborating on the project, the release said that the second campus of CNCI has been built at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, out of which around Rs 400 crores have been provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government, in the ratio of 75:25.

"The campus is a 460 bedded comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care. The campus is equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units etc.," said the release.

"The campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility and will provide comprehensive care to cancer patients especially those from Eastern and North-Eastern parts of the country," the release added.

Named after Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute was built in 1950, and is a premiere centre for cancer treatment and research in the eastern region of the country.

Keeping in view the burden of cancers and need for more facilities for affordable and quality cancer care services, it was decided in 2020 to set up a much bigger facility in the form of second campus of CNCI at Rajarhat in Kolkata.

With input from ANI

