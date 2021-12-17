Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address All India Mayors' Conference today

Mayors of more than 100 cities of the country have reached Varanasi to participate in the conference, which marks the beginning of the month-long celebrations after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the All India Mayors' Conference, which is being organised in Varanasi, today via video conferencing at 10:30 am.

The conference is being organised by the department of urban development of Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi. Chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri will also be present on the occasion.

Mayors of more than 100 cities of the country will reach Varanasi from Thursday to participate in the conference, which marks the beginning of the month-long celebrations after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project.

Apart from studying the development of Kashi, the mayors will also visit the renovated and expanded Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

On Friday morning, Modi will address mayors at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Business Facilitation Center (DDUTFC) to mark the start of his convention.

Uttar Pradesh urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon said, more than 100 mayors have sent their consent to visit Kashi to participate in the conference organised by the urban development department (UDD) in collaboration with All India Mayor’s Council.

Before the start of the conference, the chief minister and Union urban development minister will inaugurate a three-day exhibition on achievements of the Uttar Pradesh UDD at DDUTFC. A short film on urban opportunities and development in the state will also be screened at the beginning of the event. Local administration, Varanasi municipal corporation and smart city Varanasi will also screen a film on the development of Kashi.

Mayors of Pune and Surat will make presentations on Swachh Bharat Mission and AMRUT. Groups of five mayors will be formed and each group will hold a discussion on urban development issues and prepare a presentation on its results.

The mayors will visit the DDU memorial located at the halt, from where they will go to the Dashashwamedh Ghat to witness the Ganga Aarti.

Elaborating on the event, the PMO, in a release, said mayors from various states will participate in the conference whose theme is New Urban India. It has been the constant endeavour of the prime minister to ensure ease of living in urban areas, it noted, adding the government has launched multiple schemes and initiatives to address the issues of dilapidated urban infrastructure and lack of amenities, it stated.

A special focus of these efforts has been the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has witnessed tremendous progress and transformation of the urban landscape, especially in the last five years, the PMO said.

With input from agencies

