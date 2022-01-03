Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on birth anniversary
Rani Velu Nachiyar, known as Veeramangai among Tamils, was the first queen to fight against the British colonial power in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar, the Sivaganga queen of Tamil Nadu who waged war against the British, on her birth anniversary. He tweeted:
Remembering the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. Her indomitable courage shall keep motivating the coming generations. Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable. She personifies the spirit of our Nari Shakti.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2022
According to the Sivaganga district website, born in 1730, Rani Velu Nachiyar was the first queen to fight against the British colonial power in India. She is known among Tamils as Veeramangai. She was the princess of Ramanathapuram and the only child of Raja Chellamuthu vijayaragunatha Sethupathy and Rani Sakandhimuthal of the Ramnad kingdom.
With inputs from agencies
