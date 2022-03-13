Ukraine conflict: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews India's security preparedness

The prime minister directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review India's security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, government sources said.

According to ANI, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among those who attended the meeting. NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

The prime minister was briefed on latest developments and different aspects of India’s security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain.

Modi was also briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of India’s neighbouring countries, from Ukraine.

As per several media reports, Modi also took a detailed overview of global tech usage in defence sector and India’s advances in the same. He also emphasised on integrating latest technology in our security apparatus.

The Prime Minister reiterated that every effort must be made to make India self-reliant in the defence sector so that it not only strengthens our security but also enhances economic growth.

The prime minister directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv.

As per PTI, Shekharappa, an Indian student studying in Ukraine, died in shelling following the Russian invasion of the country.

India has been able to evacuate most of its citizens, a large chunk of them students, from the war-hit country. Modi also said that efforts should be made to make India self-reliant in the defence sector so that it enhances economic growth.

