New Delhi: In a big relief to consumers, the national oil marketing companies (OMC) have reduced the cost of commercial 19-kg LPG cylinders by Rs 36, starting 1 August.

After the reduction, the commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1976.50 in Delhi as against the price of Rs 2012.50 earlier.

In Kolkata, the price has been reduced to Rs 2095.50 per cylinder. Earlier the price was Rs 2132 per cylinder.

In Mumbai, the commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1936.50, which was earlier priced at Rs 1972.50 per cylinder. And in Chennai, the commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2141. Earlier its price was Rs 2177.50 per cylinder.

However, there was no change in the rates of domestic LPG cylinders.

