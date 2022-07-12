Presidential polls: All our MLAs will vote for NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said that his Shiv Sena faction fully supports NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu for the 18 July presidential elections

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that his Shiv Sena faction will vote for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in the 18 July polls.

"We will fully support Droupadi Murmu for the presidential elections. All our MLAs will vote for her under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Eknath shinde said.

Murmu will be contesting against Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha for the country's top most Constitutional position.

Shinde's remarks come hours after Uddhav Thackeray camp said that 16 of its 18 MLAs will be supporting Murmu in the upcoming presidential polls.

Shinde, who last month formed a 'rebel' Sena faction, has support of more than 50 MLAs. On 30 June, Eknath Shinde became the chief minister of Maharashtra, a day after Uddhav Thackeray stepped down from the post.

Shinde formed the new government in the state in alliance with the BJP. Former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

Last week, Shinde said that it is a matter of pride that Droupadi Murmu, a tribal community member, has been nominated for the post of the country's President.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given an opportunity to Murmu to become the country's President. It is a matter of pride and honour. I am also proud that a tribal community member has been nominated for the post," he had said.

