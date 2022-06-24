Presidential polls 2022: BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu files nomination with PM Modi as first proposer

Union cabinet ministers, chief ministers of BJP and NDA-ruled states, were also present at Parliament building where Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination for the 18 July election

Droupadi Murmu, BJP-led NDA's pick for president, filed her nomination papers on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda among others.

Union cabinet ministers, chief ministers of BJP and NDA ruled states, were also present in at Parliament building where Murmu filed her nomination for the 18 July Presidential election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed her name for the nomination, which was seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The second set of proposers were the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, the third proposers were MLAs and MPs from Himachal and Haryana and the fourth set were MLAs and MPs from Gujarat.

Besides the Prime Minister, senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and JP Nadda were the signatories on the nomination papers submitted by Murmu today.

#WATCH NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu files her nomination in the presence of PM Modi, Union cabinet ministers & CMs of BJP & NDA ruled states pic.twitter.com/PkZDXeL3L1 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

Apart from the complement of NDA leaders, YSR Congress' Vijaysai Reddy and BJD leader Sasmit Patra, who are are not part of the alliance, were also in Parliament to back her nomination. AIADMK leader O Paneerselvam and JD-U's Rajiv Ranjan Singh were also present.

Before filing her papers, Murmu paid floral tributes at the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar and Birsa Munda.

Every set of nomination to a president has to have 50 proposers and 50 seconders among elected representatives.

If elected, Murmu will be the first tribal president and the second woman in the post.

Murmu was declared BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate earlier this week. She has also earlier held the post of Governor of Jharkhand and a cabinet post in Odisha government.

#WATCH NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu files her nomination today in the presence of PM Modi, Union cabinet ministers & CMs of BJP & NDA-ruled states pic.twitter.com/ennt3naoCB — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance. She continues to break barriers and was the first woman governor of Jharkhand. She served as Jharkhand Governor from 2015 to 2021.

Born in a poor tribal family in a village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Murmu completed her studies and taught at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur.

She pursued BA at Ramadevi Women's College Bhubaneswar, Murmu started her political career as Rairangpur NAC vice-chairman.

In 2007, the Odisha assembly honoured Murmu with the 'Nilakantha Award' for best MLA. She has held several organisational posts in BJP and was vice president of state ST Morcha in 1997.

Droupadi Murmu was a national executive member of BJP's ST Morcha from 2013 to 2015 and served as BJP district chief of Mayurbhanj (West) in 2010 and 2013.

Between 2006 and 2009, she was chief of BJP's ST Morcha in Odisha. She was a member of the national executive of BJP ST Morcha from 2002 to 2009.

