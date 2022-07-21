Presidential elections 2022 results: Murmu defeated joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the 15th president of India. She will succeed Ram Nath Kovind whose term ends on 24 July

Auto refresh feeds

The results of the presidential elections will be announced today on 21 July 2022 for which the voting took place on 18 July.

The counting of votes will begin at 11 am and after the results are announced the name of the country’s 15th President will be officially known.

A mega "Abhinandan Yatra" to be led by BJP chief JP Nadda and attended by thousands of leaders and workers has been planned by the party after counting of votes for presidential poll, on Thursday evening, Delhi BJP leaders said, according to a PTI report.

Incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind will end his tenure on 24 July and the new president will take oath on 25 July.

The counting of votes will take place in room number 63 of the Parliament of India which is also the strongroom for the boxes that arrived from all state capitals and Union Territories having a legislature.

The Election Commission said 100% voting by MLAs was reported from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu.

Uparbeda, the tribal village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district is set to transform from ignominy to glory as the birthplace of NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu who is all set to win piping Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

From a life full of struggles to become the first tribal woman nominated for president, the 64-year-old Droupadi Murmu was born in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district to a family belonging to the Santhal tribe.

"There is an atmosphere of happiness here as we're hopeful that Droupadi Murmu will become the next President of India," says Tarinisen Tudu, brother of NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Hectic preparations are on in the Parliament so that the counting of votes for the presidential election happens smoothly.

Droupadi Murmu has experienced not only extreme poverty but also immense personal tragedies.

The counting of votes has started to elect India's new president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Murmu’s residence at Uma Shankar Dixit Marg in Delhi at about 2.30 pm, sources told News18.

Murmu leads against Sinha in first round of counting

'Nation is going to create history. The 15th President will be officially announced shortly. Nobody has any doubt in mind. Daughter of a tribal family coming from a very ordinary house in Odisha, Droupadi Murmu will be elected as the President,' Pradhan said.

Murmu maintains lead over Sinha in second round of counting

Murmu got 812 votes while Yashwant Sinha secured 521 votes in the third round of counting.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joins folk artists as they perform a tribal dance to celebrate as NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu leads against Opposition's Yashwant Sinha after the end of the first round of counting. pic.twitter.com/bSiCLkipPl

#WATCH | Folk artists perform a tribal dance at Mother Teresa Crescent Road in Delhi, to celebrate as NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu leads against Opposition's Yashwant Sinha after the end of the first round of counting. pic.twitter.com/wHQlpQmzwE

After 2nd round, where ballot paper of first 10 states alphabetically counted - total valid votes 1138 & their total value 1,49,575. Out of this, Droupadi Murmu gets 809 votes valued at 1,05,299 & Yashwant Sinha gets 329 votes valued at 44,276: PC Mody, Secretary Gen, Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/5y1ZPwxWhs

Murmu maintains lead over Sinha in second round of counting

"Droupadi Murmu is going to win by a huge margin. India is going to get its first-ever tribal woman as its President. This is a historic moment for the people of India," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"The proposal of Droupadi Murmu's name as the presidential candidate by the NDA has been met with support across the party lines. I am sure that her tenure would be very successful," Nadda said.

#WATCH | A large crowd gathers outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi in celebration, as NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu gets closer to victory. pic.twitter.com/4YUMAE7m2N

#WATCH | Celebrations underway at Odisha's Rairangpur village, the native place of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who is leading with 1,349 votes & inching closer to victory. pic.twitter.com/aZkeQMJNh8

Murmu got 812 votes while Yashwant Sinha secured 521 votes in the third round of counting.

I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Smt Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. pic.twitter.com/0gG3pdvTor

Presidential elections 2022 results LIVE | Droupadi Murmu on Thursday scripted history by being elected as India's first tribal woman president.

Nominated by the ruling BJP-led NDA, Murmu defeated joint Opposition candidate former Union minister Yashwant Sinha to become India's 15th president. Murmu who was the first female to become Jharkhand's governor has now become India's only second female president after Pratibha Patil. She has also become the first Odisha-born president.

She will take oath on 25 July a day after incumbent Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ends.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.