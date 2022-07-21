Presidential poll 2022 results LIVE: Droupadi Murmu scripts history, becomes India's first tribal woman president

Presidential elections 2022 results: Murmu defeated joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the 15th president of India. She will succeed Ram Nath Kovind whose term ends on 24 July

FP Staff July 21, 2022 11:00:46 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Presidential poll 2022 results LIVE: Droupadi Murmu scripts history, becomes India's first tribal woman president

Droupadi Murmu was elected as India's 15th president on 21 July, 2022.

Highlights

19:58 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Murmu scripts history, crosses majority mark as 3rd round of voting concludes

Murmu got 812 votes while Yashwant Sinha secured 521 votes in the third round of counting. 
17:49 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Murmu maintains lead over Sinha in second round of counting
15:13 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

History will be created: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Murmu

'Nation is going to create history. The 15th President will be officially announced shortly. Nobody has any doubt in mind. Daughter of a tribal family coming from a very ordinary house in Odisha, Droupadi Murmu will be elected as the President,' Pradhan said.
14:52 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Murmu leads against Sinha in first round of counting

The NDA candidate secured 540 votes while the joint Opposition candidate received 208 votes.
14:05 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Celebrations in Murmu's ancestral village in Odisha
11:23 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

PM Modi expected to meet Droupadi Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Murmu’s residence at Uma Shankar Dixit Marg in Delhi at about 2.30 pm, sources told News18.  
11:00 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Counting of votes begins

The counting of votes has started to elect India's new president
10:48 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

From poverty to personal tragedies, the difficult life of Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu has experienced not only extreme poverty but also immense personal tragedies.    
10:18 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Countdown for counting of votes begins

 

Hectic preparations are on in the Parliament so that the counting of votes for the presidential election happens smoothly. 
09:55 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Atmosphere of happiness, says Murmu's brother

"There is an atmosphere of happiness here as we're hopeful that Droupadi Murmu will become the next President of India," says Tarinisen Tudu, brother of NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.
09:46 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

 

India set to get first tribal woman president

From a life full of struggles to become the first tribal woman nominated for president, the 64-year-old Droupadi Murmu was born in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district to a family belonging to the Santhal tribe.
09:35 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

 

Uparbeda set to make a mark on the glory map

 

Uparbeda, the tribal village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district is set to transform from ignominy to glory as the birthplace of NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu who is all set to win piping Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.
09:23 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

100% voting in 10 states

The Election Commission said 100% voting by MLAs was reported from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu.
09:05 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Counting of votes in Room No. 63 of Parliament

The counting of votes will take place in room number 63 of the Parliament of India which is also the strongroom for the boxes that arrived from all state capitals and Union Territories having a legislature. 
09:02 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Ram Nath Kovind to demit charge on 24 July

Incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind will end his tenure on 24 July and the new president will take oath on 25 July.
08:41 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

BJP plans Abhinandan Yatra

A mega "Abhinandan Yatra" to be led by BJP chief JP Nadda and attended by thousands of leaders and workers has been planned by the party after counting of votes for presidential poll, on Thursday evening, Delhi BJP leaders said, according to a PTI report.
08:14 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Counting of votes to begin at 11 am

The counting of votes will begin at 11 am and after the results are announced the name of the country’s 15th President will be officially known. 
08:07 (ist)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Counting of votes today

The results of the presidential elections will be announced today on 21 July 2022 for which the voting took place on 18 July.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 21, 2022 - 20:26 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Rajnath Singh congratulates Droupadi Murmu

July 21, 2022 - 20:18 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Yashwant Sinha congratulates Droupadi Murmu

July 21, 2022 - 19:58 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Murmu scripts history, crosses majority mark as 3rd round of voting concludes

Murmu got 812 votes while Yashwant Sinha secured 521 votes in the third round of counting. 

July 21, 2022 - 19:33 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Celebrations in Murmu's ancestral village

July 21, 2022 - 19:03 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Celebrations outside BJP HQ as Murmu inches closer to victory

July 21, 2022 - 18:53 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Murmu's tenure will be very successful: BJP chief JP Nadda

"The proposal of Droupadi Murmu's name as the presidential candidate by the NDA has been met with support across the party lines. I am sure that her tenure would be very successful," Nadda said.

July 21, 2022 - 18:10 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Murmu going to win by a huge margin: Assam CM

"Droupadi Murmu is going to win by a huge margin. India is going to get its first-ever tribal woman as its President. This is a historic moment for the people of India," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

July 21, 2022 - 17:49 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Murmu maintains lead over Sinha in second round of counting

July 21, 2022 - 17:27 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Delhi: Folk artists perform tribal dance to celebrate Murmu's leads

July 21, 2022 - 16:14 (IST)

Presidential elections 2022 results

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan joins folk artists to celebrate Murmu's leads

Load More

Presidential elections 2022 results LIVE | Droupadi Murmu on Thursday scripted history by being elected as India's first tribal woman president.

Nominated by the ruling BJP-led NDA, Murmu defeated joint Opposition candidate former Union minister Yashwant Sinha to become India's 15th president. Murmu who was the first female to become Jharkhand's governor has now become India's only second female president after Pratibha Patil. She has also become the first Odisha-born president.

She will take oath on 25 July a day after incumbent Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ends.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 21, 2022 20:41:22 IST

TAGS:

also read

TMC in fix over Droupadi Murmu's candidature, fears opposing her might alienate tribal voters
India

TMC in fix over Droupadi Murmu's candidature, fears opposing her might alienate tribal voters

Some other TMC leaders said the party is in a catch-22 situation with Droupadi Murmu's candidature, considering the substantial tribal population in the state

SP MLA Shivpal Yadav decides to vote for NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu
Politics

SP MLA Shivpal Yadav decides to vote for NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu

Yadav told reporters that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had sought his vote for Droupadi Murmu and he had decided to vote for the NDA

Uproar in Odisha Assembly over Congress' remarks on Droupadi Murmu
Politics

Uproar in Odisha Assembly over Congress' remarks on Droupadi Murmu

The agitation erupted over the remarks of Ajoy Kumar, who reportedly said that Murmu, though a decent person herself, represents the 'evil philosophy of India'