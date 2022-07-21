Presidential elections 2022 results: Murmu defeated joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the 15th president of India. She will succeed Ram Nath Kovind whose term ends on 24 July
Droupadi Murmu was elected as India's 15th president on 21 July, 2022.
Presidential elections 2022 results LIVE | Droupadi Murmu on Thursday scripted history by being elected as India's first tribal woman president.
Nominated by the ruling BJP-led NDA, Murmu defeated joint Opposition candidate former Union minister Yashwant Sinha to become India's 15th president. Murmu who was the first female to become Jharkhand's governor has now become India's only second female president after Pratibha Patil. She has also become the first Odisha-born president.
She will take oath on 25 July a day after incumbent Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ends.
With inputs from agencies
