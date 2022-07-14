Presidential elections: JMM extends support to Droupadi Murmu
Murmu, who is also a former governor of Jharkhand, had earlier visited Jharkhand and sought the support of the ruling JMM
Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday announced its support to NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the 18 July presidential elections.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to support NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections pic.twitter.com/V2XZTbiz3B
Murmu, who is also a former governor of Jharkhand, had earlier visited Jharkhand and sought the support of the ruling JMM.
According to reports, she met JMM president Shibu Soren, its executive president and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren besides the NDA MLAs and MPs in the state.
The JMM runs an alliance government in Jharkhand with the support of Congress.
