Election for next President of India on 18 July, counting of votes on 21 July: ECI

Voting for Presidential election will be held on 18 July, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Thursday. The counting of votes to be held of 21 July, the poll body said.

The term of office of President Ram Nath Kovind will be ending on 24 July.

The EC said that voting for presidential election will take place in Parliament, premises of assemblies. It further said that Rajya Sabha Secretary-General will be returning officer.

"Election Commission fully geared to conduct election for the post of President of India in free and fair way," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar told media today.

CEC Kumar further said that no whip will be permissible by any political party to its members for presidential election.

Total of 4,809 electors will vote in the Presidential election 2022. These include 776 MPs and 4,033 MLAs

"The value of the vote of an MP will be 700. Those in preventive detention can vote and those in jail will have to apply for parole and if they get parole, they can vote," the CEC said.

The election body said that all COVID-related protocols must be followed during voting and counting for presidential election.

Nominations for presidential election will begin on 15 June and the last date for filing nominations is 29 June.

Nominations filed will be scrutinised on 30 June, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is 2 July.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the nomination papers have to be delivered in Delhi and need at least 50 members of electoral college as proposers and another 50 as seconders.

