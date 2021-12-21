During his visit to the southern state, the president will attend various events in Kasaragod, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, an official release said

On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a four-day official visit to Kerala. "On December 21, the President will grace and address the fifth convocation of the Central University of Kerala in Kasargod," reads the official release. "On December 22, the President will witness the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi," it added.

President Kovind was last seen at the wedding reception of vice president Venkaiah Naidu’s granddaughter.

Here's a look at the schedule:

Day 1: The president will arrive at Kannur International Airport around 12.30 pm on Tuesday and will fly to Kasaragod on a helicopter. He will be in Kasargod to attend the fifth convocation of the Central University of Kerala in Kasargod. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and state local self-government and excise minister MV Govindan will be present at the event being held for the graduation of 742 students.

Day 2: He will proceed to Kochi to witness the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command and visit Vikrant Cell at the naval base.

Day 3: The president will unveil a statue of PN Panicker in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Day 4: He will offer prayers at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram in the evening and stay at the Raj Bhavan. The President will fly back to Delhi on the morning of 24 December.

