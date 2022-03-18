President Kovind, PM Modi and other leaders extend Holi wishes
Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil
Holi is one of the most vibrant and colourful festivals celebrated in India. The festival marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season. It is celebrated on a full-moon day of spring in the Phalguna month of the Hindu calendar. (February-March).
Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.
President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the citizens of the country on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival infuses joy, enthusiasm and new energy into the lives of all the countrymen.
"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Holi, the festival of colours, is a living example of social harmony and togetherness. It marks the onset of the spring season. I wish that this festival infuses joy, enthusiasm and new energy into the lives of all the countrymen," the President said.
होली के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।
रंगों का पर्व होली, सामुदायिक सद्भाव और मेल-मिलाप का जीवंत उदाहरण है। यह वसंत ऋतु के आगमन का शुभ समाचार लेकर आता है।
मेरी कामना है कि यह त्योहार सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में आनंद, उमंग और नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे।
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival brings every colour of happiness in their lives.
आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपसी प्रेम, स्नेह और भाईचारे का प्रतीक यह रंगोत्सव आप सभी के जीवन में खुशियों का हर रंग लेकर आए।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2022
Amit Shah wished everyone a happy holi and hoped that this great festival of colours, joy and happiness infuse happiness, peace, good fortune and new energy in everyone's life.
सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।
रंग, उमंग व हर्षोल्लास का यह महापर्व सभी के जीवन में सुख-शांति, सौभाग्य और नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। pic.twitter.com/QkaEAegh0i
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 18, 2022
Yogi Adityanath wished that this festival would shower the colors of happiness in everyone's life, bring happiness and prosperity.
उत्सव-आनंद, सामाजिक समरसता, नव-विहान के पावन पर्व होली की आप सभी को हृदय से बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं!
यह पर्व सबके जीवन में खुशियों का रंग बरसाए, सुख-समृद्धि लाए एवं उत्सवधर्मिता से अभिसिंचित करे, यही कामना है।
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 18, 2022
Manish Sisodia celebrated Holi by participating in the Rang Utsav organized by the Delhi Government at Sunder Nursery.
होली के अवसर पर आज सुंदर नर्सरी में दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा आयोजित रंग उत्सव में हिस्सा लिया।
दिल्ली सरकार की साहित्य कला परिषद को इस प्रोग्राम को आयोजित करने के लिए बहुत बहुत बधाई। pic.twitter.com/zxTDf0P0kx
— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 17, 2022
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison extended his greetings to the Indian community on the occasion of Holi. "Holi holds even more meaning this year. As we reach the end of a 2nd pandemic yr, we can be thankful for the many things that have sustained us -our family, community & faith," his message reads.
Australian PM Scott Morrison extends #Holi greetings to Indian Australian community
"Holi holds even more meaning this year. As we reach the end of a 2nd pandemic yr, we can be thankful for the many things that have sustained us -our family, community & faith," his message reads pic.twitter.com/EWNzhGnZfX
— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022
