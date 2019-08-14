President address on 73rd Independence Day Updates: Ram Nath Kovind says India has reached pinnacle of innovation with Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan

President address to nation on 73rd Independence Day Updates: On the eve of the 73rd Independence Day, President of India Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation today (Wednesday, 14 August, 2019).
The address was broadcast on All India Radio and national broadcaster Doordarshan. The address was aired in both, Hindi and English. Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan was followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. All India Radio broadcast regional language versions from 8 pm onwards on its respective regional networks. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also delivered a message on the eve of the Independence Day at 6.15 pm today.
Multi-layered security arrangements have been made in National Capital for the 73rd Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 15 August. Security has been one of the top agendas for officials, especially in view of the Centre scrapping constitutional provisions that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
A multi-layered security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 73rd Independence Day.
The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort and for its full dress rehearsal on Tuesday to ensure safe and smooth flow of vehicles across the city.
Special "spotters" of Delhi Police and the paramilitary force personnel will also be keeping an eye on parking areas. Sniffer dogs are also part of the extensive security deployment.
Metro rail services will operate normally on 15 August, with restrictions on entry and exit at some of the stations on the Violet Line. All metro stations will remain open on Independence Day but parking at the stations will be closed from 6 am on 14 August till 2 pm on 15 August.
The venue, which will see the presence of senior ministers, top bureaucrats, foreign dignitaries and common people during the Prime Minister's address, will have multiple CCTV cameras. Roads leading to the Red Fort will also be under surveillance, police said.
Delhi Police personnel have been specifically asked to keep an eye on the sky to ensure that no stray kites are seen in the areas around the Red Fort. Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) unit and 'Parakram' vans of the force are also involved in guarding the venue.
Police have also been carrying out anti-sabotage checks in the area and visited hotels in the vicinity in search of suspicious elements, officials said, adding that a security audit of the residents, including tenants, has been completed.
The police have already prohibited aerial activities, including unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, para gliders, para motors, hang-gliders, micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powdered aircraft, quadcopters, till August 15. Any person contravening this order will be liable for criminal prosecution, they said.
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:53 (IST)
President concludes his address to the nation
"May those ideals and may that urge to learn and to listen and to become better, may that curiosity and may that fraternalism, always be with us. May it always bless us, and always bless India," Ram Nath Kovind said, ending his Independence Day eve speech.
19:52 (IST)
India has reached the pinnacle of science and innovation, says President
Stating that India will never lose its sense of adventure, President Ram Nath Kovind said, “Our country has reached the pinnacle of innovation, science and technology with the nation's Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan projects. We are a people who dare to explore the moon and Mars.”
Stressing on India’s characteristic empathy towards nature and all living beings, he said, “We are also a people who persevere to create a loving habitat for three of every four wild tigers on our planet.”
19:49 (IST)
To institutionalise a culture of curiosity, especially in classroom, is the greatest for for our young, says Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind said that through the millennia, Indians have respected each other’s identity – whether born of region, language or faith or even the absence of faith.
"India’s history and destiny, India’s legacy and future, are a function of coexistence and conciliation, of reform and reconciliation – of expanding our hearts and embracing the ideas of others. This spirit of cooperation is what we bring to our diplomatic endeavours as well, as we gladly share our experiences and our strengths with partner countries in every continent," he said.
The greatest gift we can give our young and our coming generations is to encourage and institutionalise a culture of curiosity, especially in the classroom, he said.
19:38 (IST)
Opportunity lies in skill, talent of 1.3 billion Indians, says President
President Ram Nath Kovind said that while the government has its inevitable part to play, the greater opportunity and ability lies in the skill, talent, innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship of 1.3 billion Indians.
"Rural roads and better connectivity have meaning only if farmers use them to reach bigger markets and get better prices for their produce. Fiscal reforms and easier regulations for business have meaning only if our entrepreneurs, whether small start-ups or big industrialists, use these to build honest and imaginative enterprises and create sustainable jobs," he said.
"To cherish and safeguard such infrastructure that belongs to each one of us is to secure another aspect of our hard-won freedom," he added.
19:33 (IST)
India now dreams for accelerated development, for effective and transparent governance
19:29 (IST)
Nation-building requires all institutions to work in tandem, says President
President Ram Nath Kovind appreciated the citizens of India who participated in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year and fulfilled their electoral responsibility.
He also talked about a successful parliament session. "In the recently concluded session of the Parliament, many significant bills were passed. I urge legislative assemblies to also go by the Parliament's example. It is important because nation-building is a continuous process which requires every institution to work in tandem," he said.
19:14 (IST)
People of Jammu and Kashmir will have access to advantages available to citizens in other parts, says President
People of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will now be able to avail advantages and facilities available to citizens all over India, Ram Nath Kovind said.
“Education for all children, access to public information, schemes for the rest of India and reservations in jobs and education for disadvantaged sections will benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The women there will be able to live a life free of fear after the abolishment of triple talaq,” he said.
19:11 (IST)
Mahatma Gandhi knew then the challenges we would face today, says Ram Nath Kovind
Independence Day is a day of great happiness for all citizens of India, when we remember the struggles and sacrifices of the independence fighters, President Ram Nath Kovind said.
"On 2 October, we will celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He was a leader in ensuring social justice and equality. He has predicted then the struggles we will face now. He respected for environment and propagated the actions for its conservation. In 2019, it is also 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, among the greatest saints from India," he said.
19:01 (IST)
Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of Independence Day
A multi-layered security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, have been placed around the Red Fort. Delhi Metro train services will continue to run normally on August 15, with restrictions on entry and exit at some of the stations on the Violet Line.
18:51 (IST)
President approves gallantry awards; Abhinandan Varthaman awarded Vir Chakra
On the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has approved 132 awards to Armed Forces Personnel and members of Paramilitary Forces. The awards include two Kirti Chakras, one Vir Chakra, 14 Shaurya Chakras, eight Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 90 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) and five Yudh Seva Medals.
The Vir Chakra has been conferred upon Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was returned by Pakistan to India after being captured in the neighoburing territory following an aerial dogfight days after the Pulwama attack.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved four Mention-in-Despatches to the Army Personnel for their significant contributions in different military operations which include one posthumous for ‘Operation Anantnag Town’.
18:45 (IST)
When and where to watch the President's address
President Ram Nath Kovind's address will begin at 7 pm, is being broadcast on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.
Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. The speech will also be aired on the President of India and Press Information Bureau's YouTube channels.