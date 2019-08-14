President address on 73rd Independence Day Updates: Ram Nath Kovind says India has reached pinnacle of innovation with Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan

President address to nation on 73rd Independence Day Updates: On the eve of the 73rd Independence Day, President of India Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation today (Wednesday, 14 August, 2019).

The address was broadcast on All India Radio and national broadcaster Doordarshan. The address was aired in both, Hindi and English. Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan was followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. All India Radio broadcast regional language versions from 8 pm onwards on its respective regional networks. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also delivered a message on the eve of the Independence Day at 6.15 pm today.

Multi-layered security arrangements have been made in National Capital for the 73rd Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 15 August. Security has been one of the top agendas for officials, especially in view of the Centre scrapping constitutional provisions that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A multi-layered security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 73rd Independence Day.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort and for its full dress rehearsal on Tuesday to ensure safe and smooth flow of vehicles across the city.

Special "spotters" of Delhi Police and the paramilitary force personnel will also be keeping an eye on parking areas. Sniffer dogs are also part of the extensive security deployment.

Metro rail services will operate normally on 15 August, with restrictions on entry and exit at some of the stations on the Violet Line. All metro stations will remain open on Independence Day but parking at the stations will be closed from 6 am on 14 August till 2 pm on 15 August.

The venue, which will see the presence of senior ministers, top bureaucrats, foreign dignitaries and common people during the Prime Minister's address, will have multiple CCTV cameras. Roads leading to the Red Fort will also be under surveillance, police said.

Delhi Police personnel have been specifically asked to keep an eye on the sky to ensure that no stray kites are seen in the areas around the Red Fort. Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) unit and 'Parakram' vans of the force are also involved in guarding the venue.

Police have also been carrying out anti-sabotage checks in the area and visited hotels in the vicinity in search of suspicious elements, officials said, adding that a security audit of the residents, including tenants, has been completed.

The police have already prohibited aerial activities, including unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, para gliders, para motors, hang-gliders, micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powdered aircraft, quadcopters, till August 15. Any person contravening this order will be liable for criminal prosecution, they said.