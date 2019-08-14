Independence Day 2019: Where to purchase tickets to attend celebrations at Red Fort, listen to Narendra Modi's address in person

Independence Day 2019 | As India ushers into the 73rd Independence Day, on 15 August (Thursday) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at Red Fort in Delhi and will address the nation.

It was on 15 August, 1947, when India gained freedom from the British Rule and became an independent democracy, with Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Indian Prime Minister, raising the Indian national flag at the Red Fort on that day. With India completing 72 years of Independence on Thursday, the preparations for the celebration are in full swing.

While President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver a speech to the nation on Wednesday (14 August) at 7 pm, the prime minister will address the nation on Thursday from the ramparts of Red Fort. Before his speech, the Tricolour will be hosted followed by the singing of the national anthem and a 21-cannon salute to pay respect to freedom fighters.

This will be Modi's first Independence Day address to the nation after he returned to power with a thumping majority in the last General Elections.

To take part in the 2019 Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, anyone can purchase tickets prior to 15 August.

Here is the list of places where tickets can be bought in Delhi:

1) India Tourism Development Corporation (IDTC) Travel Counters at Ashok and Janpath Hotels (open only on working days).

2) Delhi Tourism Development Corporation (DTDC) counters at Coffee Home, Baba Kharag Singh Marg and Food and Craft Bazar, Dilli Haat, Opposite INA Market and Shri Gandhi Aashram, Chandni Chowk (open only on working days).

3) Departmental Sale Counters at North Block roundabout, South Block roundabout, Pragati Maidan (Gate No. 1, Bhairon Road), Jantar Mantar (Main Gate), Shastri Bhawan (near Gate No. 1), India Gate (near Jamnagar House), Red Fort (near police picket). (available from 10 am till 5.30 pm daily).

4) Parliament House Reception Office (11 am to 4 pm, with Saturday/Sunday/National Holiday closed).

5) Government of India Tourist Office, 88 Janpath. (closed on Sunday).