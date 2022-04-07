Pregnant woman delivers baby on platform of Delhi Metro station

The lady passenger while waiting for metro at platform number three developed labor pain

New Delhi: A woman constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday helped a pregnant woman deliver her baby on the platform of Anand Vihar Metro Station in Delhi.

Prompt response and needful assistance by #CISF personnel helped a lady with labour pain to undergo an emergency delivery @ Anand Vihar ISBT, Metro Station. The mother along with newborn baby shifted to Hospital.#PROTECTIONandSECURITY with #HUMANITY@HMOIndia @MinistryWCD pic.twitter.com/J3JfcJgS4O — CISF (@CISFHQrs) April 7, 2022

At about 3:25 pm, the lady passenger while waiting for metro at platform number three developed labor pain, read a statement.

On seeing her condition the CISF personnel deployed there, informed the matter to the CISF shift incharge. On the directions of shift incharge, Lady Constable Anamika Kumari immediately reached the location and with the help of other lady passengers helped the pregnant lady in labor pain to deliver a healthy baby at the platform itself, maintaining the modesty of the woman, the statement added.

Soon after, the woman and her newborn baby were taken to the hospital after arrival of the ambulance. The lady and her husband thanked CISF personnel for prompt response and needful assistance during the critical time.

