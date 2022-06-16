Prayagraj: Woman files FIR against runaway lover for not honouring suicide pact

The couple had decided to end their lives together after realising that they will not be able to live together. However, the man changed his mind at the final moment and saw her jump off a bridge into the Yamuna river

In an unusual incident, a woman, furious with her lover for ditching their suicide pact of drowning together, filed an FIR against him, alleging an "attempt to murder" and "cheating her"

As per reports, local police confirmed that the 32-year-old married woman has filed a case against her lover for attempted murder and damaging her mobile phone.

The incident took place on 29 May in Prayagraj. An investigation into the incident is on, said police.

The couple had decided to end their lives together after realising that they will not be able to live together. However, the man changed his mind at the final moment and saw her jump off a bridge into the Yamuna river.

Shocked at her partner’s betrayal, the woman swam out of the river and was taken to a hospital.

According to Hindustan Times, the 32-year-old woman, a mother of a six-year-old daughter, has now lodged an FIR against Chandu, 30, a resident of Jhunsi.

As per reports, the woman was in a relationship with Chandu since past many years. Some months back, she went to Pune with her six-year-old daughter. In her absence, Chandu got married without informing the woman.

Upon returning from her trip, the woman fought with Chandu over this, who then promised to divorce his wife and marry her.

On May 29, the duo met on the New Yamuna Bridge. As per the woman, she jumped into the river first but Chandu did not follow her. The woman then swam back to the river bank somehow.

When the police reached the sport, they admitted her to a hospital.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.