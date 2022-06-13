Prayagraj Violence: Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind moves SC against demolition drive in Uttar Pradesh

The Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind sought SC to issue directions to the State that no precipitative action be taken in Kanpur District against the residential or commercial property of any accused in any criminal proceedings as an extra-legal punitive measure.

New Delhi: The Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has moved an application in the Supreme Court seeking to issue directions to the State of Uttar Pradesh that no precipitative action be taken in Kanpur District against the residential or commercial property of any accused in any criminal proceedings as an extra-legal punitive measure.

The development came a day after the UP government conducted a demolition drive at the "illegal properties" of two "masterminds" of the violent protest that erupted on 10 June, as outrage at the controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad.

It also urged the top court to issue directions to ensure that any demolition exercise of any nature must be carried out strictly in accordance with applicable laws, and only after due notice and opportunity of hearing are given to each of the persons affected by the demolition drive.

The present application was filed in the pending petition against the demolition drive being carried out by state agencies.

"That after the violence in Kanpur (violence that erupted in a marketplace in Kanpur, after the Friday prayers on June 3, a number of persons in authority have stated in the media that the properties of suspects/ accused would be confiscated and demolished. Even the Chief Minister of the state has said in the media that the houses of accused persons would be razed using bulldozers, " the application said.

"That adoption of such extra-legal measures is clearly in violation of the principles of natural justice... considering that the captioned matter is currently pending before this Court, restoring to such measures is even more alarming," the application said, which sought immediate action should be taken by the Court in order to prevent violation of the rule of law and the rights of the accused persons.

They further urged that it be directed that ministers, legislators and anybody unconnected with the criminal investigation to be restrained from apportioning criminal responsibility regarding criminal action publicly or through any official communication until determination by a criminal court.

Earlier in the day, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi also took a jibe at the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath for demolishing the houses.

