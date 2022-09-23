Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, several youth molested a girl in front of her fiance in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The entire incident was captured on camera and the video has gone viral.

In the video, several youth can be seen brazenly abusing the girl while her fiance falls at their feet, pleading them to spare her. The incident reportedly took place in the Mauaima area of Prayagraj district.

According to the police, the accused have been identified and action will be taken under relevant sections of the law.

“Taking action on the basis of the viral video, the three suspects involved in the incident have been identified. A case has been registered under relevant legal sections at Mauaima police station. Action will be taken against the accused,” the Uttar Pradesh police said in a statement.

वसीम, जिकिया और मासूक ने मंगेतर के सामने ही लड़की के साथ बदतमीजी और छेड़छाड़ की लड़का पैर पकड़ कर लड़की को छोड़ने की गुहार लगाता रहा लेकिन तीनों ने अमर्यादिता की हद पार कर दी मामला प्रयागराज का है pic.twitter.com/A0DJP4RPrM — Tushar Srivastava (@TusharSrilive) September 23, 2022

According to reports, a Twitter user complaited about the incident to the police while tweeting the video to the Prayagraj SSP.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, a young woman and her fiance were talking while sitting on the banks of a river in the Sisai Sipah area of Mauaima. Three youths arrived and assaulted the girl and her fiancé. They then started molesting the girl and also made a video.

Mouaima police station in-charge Suresh Singh has reportedly registered a case under the Indecent Representation of Women Act. The police have registered a case against the three suspects - Shafiq, Qayyum and Masiq - all of whom are residents of Gan Sisai Sipah.

