Prayagraj Video Shocker: 3 youths brutally molest girl even as fiance falls at their feet
In the video, several youth can be seen abusing the girl while her fiance falls at their feet. The incident reportedly took place in the Mauaima area of Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh
Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, several youth molested a girl in front of her fiance in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The entire incident was captured on camera and the video has gone viral.
In the video, several youth can be seen brazenly abusing the girl while her fiance falls at their feet, pleading them to spare her. The incident reportedly took place in the Mauaima area of Prayagraj district.
According to the police, the accused have been identified and action will be taken under relevant sections of the law.
“Taking action on the basis of the viral video, the three suspects involved in the incident have been identified. A case has been registered under relevant legal sections at Mauaima police station. Action will be taken against the accused,” the Uttar Pradesh police said in a statement.
वसीम, जिकिया और मासूक ने मंगेतर के सामने ही लड़की के साथ बदतमीजी और छेड़छाड़ की लड़का पैर पकड़ कर लड़की को छोड़ने की गुहार लगाता रहा लेकिन तीनों ने अमर्यादिता की हद पार कर दी मामला प्रयागराज का है pic.twitter.com/A0DJP4RPrM
— Tushar Srivastava (@TusharSrilive) September 23, 2022
According to reports, a Twitter user complaited about the incident to the police while tweeting the video to the Prayagraj SSP.
According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, a young woman and her fiance were talking while sitting on the banks of a river in the Sisai Sipah area of Mauaima. Three youths arrived and assaulted the girl and her fiancé. They then started molesting the girl and also made a video.
Mouaima police station in-charge Suresh Singh has reportedly registered a case under the Indecent Representation of Women Act. The police have registered a case against the three suspects - Shafiq, Qayyum and Masiq - all of whom are residents of Gan Sisai Sipah.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Uttar Pradesh: Kolkata Police nab suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist in Saharanpur
An STF team of the Kolkata Police went on a raid to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh after receiving a tip-off from sources. Over the last few months, the West Bengal Police and the Kolkata Police STF have arrested several suspected terrorists
Uttar Pradesh's law and order situation an example for the country and world: Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath was addressing a function after flagging off modern prison vans for 56 districts under the Police Modernisation Scheme here.
UP: Dalit widow, minor daughter murdered; family blame in-laws for killing her to grab husband's property
Police said widow Manisha (32) was living with her daughter Isha (13) in Kankather under the Gajraula police station area. Her husband Pavan had died few years ago, and her son Manvik was living at his maternal grandmother's place