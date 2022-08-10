Prayagraj: ‘Bulldozer Baba Rakhi’ top choice of sisters this festive season

The bulldozer has become the symbol of people’s empowerment against errant elements of UP, including the mafia and extremists

New Delhi: Every year during Raksha Bandhan, different varieties of innovative rakhis are introduced in the market depending on what has caught the imagination of the people. This time around a new kind of rakhi is riding the markets of Prayagraj: Bulldozer Rakhi.

The craze of Modi-Yogi and Bulldozer Rakhi is being seen especially in the Sangam city. Sisters are buying rakhis for their brothers, and this time the highest demand in the rakhi market is for Yogi-Modi rakhi and Bulldozer rakhi.

According to News18 Hindi, sisters coming to buy Rakhi say that in the Modi-Yogi government many development works have been done. At the same time, women are also feeling more secure than before. Along with this, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Modi government of the Center and the Yogi government of the state got the COVID-19 vaccination done smoothly.

Women are feeling safe today as a result of the Yogi government's actions, and they can enjoy the Rakshabandhan festival. Many believe that the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is bringing bulldozers to bear on the mafia. This is why people like bulldozer rakhis so much.

According to the Times of India, there is a shift from the kundan and ornamental rakhi. The bulldozer baba rakhi, the Ayodhya Ram temple rakhi and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor rakhi remain the main attraction for buyers this year.

Some people said that the reason for them buying this rakhi is because the Yogi and Modi government have saved lives of people during the COVID-19 period. Whereas, some buyers also said that they have come to buy rakhi due to the action of the bulldozers against the mafia.

After two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was seen brightly on the festival of Rakshabandhan. Some shopkeepers stated that after two years good business is being done in the rakhi market. They said that from traditional rakhis to children's cartoons and cricket players, there are different kinds of rakhis in the market. But this time, the bulldozer rakhi launched in the market has the highest demand. Along with this, rakhi of Modi and Yogi has also remained the first choice of sisters.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.