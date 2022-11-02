Praveen Nettaru Murder case: NIA announces cash rewards for information on four 'wanted' PFI members

Bengaluru: The National Investigating Agency (NIA), has announced seperate rewards for those who will provide information on the whereabouts of four absconding accused in the murder case of Hindu activist Praveen Nettaru in Sullia of Dakshina Kannada.

The four suspects are who are also members of the banned People Front of India.

Rupees five lakh reward has been announced for information on Mohammed Mustafa alias Mustafa Paijaru, resident of Boodu Mane of Ballare village of Sullia taluk. Rupees five lakh for M H Thufail, resident of backside of Gaddige mosque of Madikeri, Rupees two lakh for information on M R Ummer Farooque, resident of Kallumutlu Mane of Sullia town and Rupees two lakh for Aboobacker Siddique alias painter Siddique alias Gujuri Siddique, resident of Bellare village of Sullia.

As per the reports, the NIA has been actively conducting raids in several parts of the country to arrest the accsused persons.

However, they have not been found anywhere. It has been announced by the PFI officials that whoever comes to know about the whereabouts of these accused, can provide information to the office of NIA police superintendent on eighth floor of Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Kendriya Sadana in Dommalur of Bengaluru.

The NIA has also issued helpline numbers: 080-29510900, 8904241100 and email id: info.blr.nia@gov.in on which information can be easily be shared. The name of the informer will be kept confidential, said officials.

What is Nettaru Murder case?

Praveen Nettaru, leader at Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was hacked to death by three bike-borne attackers outside his chicken shop at the Puttur-Sullia road at Bellare village of the Dakshina Kannada district on July 26.

The police had initially arrested six persons before the government handed over the case to the NIA. Recently, the NIA had carried out searches in at least 33 locations of the state in connection to the murder.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.