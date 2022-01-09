Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2022: Why nation celebrates Non-Resident Indian Day on 9 Jan

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, observed on 9 Jan, the day Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa, is celebrated grandly to strengthen the engagement of the Government of India with the overseas Indian community

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is observed and celebrated on 9 January across the country. It is a day to acknowledge and mark the contribution of the Indian community staying abroad in the development of the country.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated grandly to strengthen the engagement of the Government of India with the overseas Indian community. The main idea behind this event is to reconnect the Non-Resident Indian community with their original roots.

Why is Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrated on 9 January?

In the year 1915, Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa on this day. Following his return, the father of the nation began and headed India's freedom struggle and changed the lives of millions of Indians forever. That is why, 9 January was picked to celebrate the occasion.

How was Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrated last year?

Previous year, the 16th PBD Convention was held on 9 January virtually due to the pandemic. The theme for last year’s convention was "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat''. It consisted of three segments that were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This year, India will be celebrating its 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas with pomp and fervour.

History and Significance

Since 2003, the PBD Convention has been organising this Divas from 7 to 9 January every year in the national capital. The PBD holds the event with a vast overseas diaspora to let them share their knowledge, skills and expertise on a common platform.

Later on, in 2015, the format was revised to mark and observe the PBD convention once in every two years. The organisers further decided to hold theme-based conferences with participation from policymakers, stakeholders and overseas diaspora experts.

Through these conventions, the overseas Indian community easily engages with the government and its people for mutually beneficial activities. Additionally, this becomes a means of networking where Indians staying abroad share their experiences in various fields.

