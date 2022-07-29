A 1994 batch IFS officer, Kumar is presently serving as Ambassador of India to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

New Delhi: Pranay Kumar Verma, presently serving as Ambassador of India to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Verma will succeed incumbent Vikram Doraiswami.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Doraiswami is set to assume charge as Indian High Commissioner to the UK.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar retired from service on 30 June. Sandeep Arya, presently serving as additional secretary in the MEA, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Vietnam.

A 1994 batch IFS officer, Verma has served as the Director General of the East Asia Division at the Ministry of External Affairs.

He was also Director General for external relations at the Department of Atomic Energy looking after India's nuclear diplomacy.

