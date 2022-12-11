Today, 11 December, India observes the birth anniversary of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. Known as a stalwart in Indian politics, Pranab Mukherjee was born on 11 December 1935 in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. He had an illustrious political career that spanned nearly five decades and as a part of it, he was elected as the 13th President of India. While Mukherjee began his political career in 1967, he went on to become a significant member of the Congress Party and was also a five-time member of the Rajya Sabha and a two-time member of the Lok Sabha.

A very prominent personality in the history of Indian politics, Pranab Mukherjee passed away on 31 August 2020 after being hospitalised for several days. He had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. Today on his 87th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Lesser-known facts about Pranab Mukherjee:

Besides being a politician, Pranab Mukherjee also worked as a clerk at the Office of deputy Accountant-General, Calcutta, as a professor at Vidyanagar College, and then as a journalist at Desher Dak.

He was the first Rajya Sabha member to serve as the Finance Minister. He presented seven budgets during his tenure.

Pranab Mukherjee was awarded several national and international honours for his contribution to the country, including the Bharat Ratna in 2019.

Not many know that the versatile leader was called ‘Poltu’ by his family members and close friends.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi played a huge role in Mukherjee’s political career. She was instrumental in bringing him into the Congress party.

Known for his belief in the justice system, Mukherjee had rejected several mercy pleas, especially the ones filed by Afzal Guru and Ajmal Kasab, during his presidential term.

It is said that the late leader was quite inspired by the Chinese political leader Deng Xiaoping. He also used to quote him frequently.

As said by Mukherjee himself once, one of the main reasons why he couldn’t become the Prime Minister of India was due to his weak Hindi language.

