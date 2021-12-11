Pranab Mukherjee 86th birth anniversary: Interesting facts about the former Indian President

Pranab Mukherjee, the esteemed political leader, was the go-to man of the Congress party in times of crises and played a crucial role in political issues such as the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement

The birth anniversary of the 13th President of India, Pranab Mukherjee is observed on 11 December. The late politician was born on 11 December, 1935, in West Bengal Birbhum district.

The 13th President of India Pranab Mukherjee was born in the the Birbhum district of West Bengal. A true statesman, Mukherjee has an illustrious political career spanning over five decades. The veteran leader began his political career in the year 1967 by forming the Bangla Congress and became a member of Rajya Sabha in 1969.

The esteemed political leader was the go-to man of the Congress party in times of crises and played a crucial role in political issues such as the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement. Mukherjee also served as the finance minister of India and resigned from the post in 2012 to become the 13th President of the country.

The former President tested positive for COVID-19 last year and posted his last tweet on 10 August, announcing he was positive. Mukherjee breathed his last at the age of 84 on 31 August 2020 at a Delhi hospital.

On his 86th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about the 13th President of India:

Mukherjee was born to Rajlakshmi and Kama Kinkar Mukherjee. His father was a Congress leader who was jailed for actively participating in India’s freedom struggle.

The veteran politician earlier worked as a journalist for Desher Dak. He was also an assistant professor of political science at the Vidyanagar College.

Pranab Mukherjee had close ties with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and he merged his party, Bangla Congress, with the Indian National Congress in 1972.

The veteran Congress leader held a number of crucial ministerial posts such as being the finance minister, defence minister and minister of external affairs. He was crucial to the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement and played a key role in the signing and negotiations of the document.

He served as the finance minister from January 1982 to December 1984 and from 2009 to 2012.

In 2018, Pranab Mukherjee was the first former president to attend a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event .

Mukherjee was conferred with India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 2019 for his remarkable contributions to the country.

