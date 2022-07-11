Pradosh Vrat July 2022: Date, significance, shubh muhurat, rituals and mantra
Pradosh Vrat July 2022: The Trayodashi Tithi will begin from 11:13 am on 11 July and end at 7:46 am on 12 July, according to Drikpanchang. The puja muhurat is from 7:22 pm to 9:24 pm on 11 July. All rituals must be held in the evening
Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month to honour Lord Shiva. The auspicious occasion falls on the 13th day of the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha of every month.
In July, the first Pradosh Vrat will on the Shukla Trayodashi of the Asadha month, or 11 July. Since the day falls on a Monday, it will also be called Soma Pradosh Vrat.
Significance:
Pradosh Vrat is believed to be one of the most auspicious days to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is said that people who observe a fast on this occasion will be blessed by the gods and gain good fortune and peace. Devotees will also be liberated from all their sins if they observe a fast.
The Vrat can be observed by anyone regardless of age or gender.
Timing and puja muhurat:
According to Drikpanchang, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin from 11:13 am on 11 July and end at 7:46 am on 12 July, The puja muhurat is from 7:22 pm to 9:24 pm on 11 July. All rituals must be held in the evening.
Mantra:
On this day, devotees listen to the Pradosh Vrat katha. Many also believe that chanting the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra 108 times on this occasion will lead to all their wishes being fulfilled. Several devotees also read the Shiv Chalisa on this day.
Rituals:
On this day, people wake up early and take a bath with Gangajal. At the time of the shubh muhurat, people fill a kalash made of clay or metal with Gangajal and flowers before placing it in front of the image of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
Many people also install a Shivling and offer milk, ghee, belpatra, curd or honey to it.
Devotees perform a puja in honour of Lord Shiva to gain his blessings and remove all negativity from their lives.
