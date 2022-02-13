Pradosh Vrat February 2022: All you need to know about date, timings, rituals and significance

Devotees keep a day-long fast in honour of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day

Pradosh Vrat, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, falls twice every month. The auspicious occasion is observed on the Trayodashi tithi or the 13th day of the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha of every month, as per the Hindu calendar.

In February, the first Pradosh Vrat falls on Monday, 14 February. As the auspicious occasion falls on a Monday, it will also be called Soma Pradosha.

Devotees keep a day-long fast in honour of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day.

Date and timings:

The Trayodashi tithi will begin from 6:42 pm on 13 February and continue till 8:28 pm on 14 February, as per the Drik Panchang. The mahurat for Soma Pradosha puja falls from 6:10 pm to 8:28 pm on 14 February.

Pradosh Vrat begins after sunset, so all rituals are held in the evening.

Rituals:

On the day of Pradosh Vrat, devotees place a kalash (a pot made from clay or metal) in front of the images of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. The kalash is filled with flowers and Gangajal before being kept in front of the deities. Devotees offer prayers to the gods and perform puja to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and his family.

Many devotees also place a shivlinga at the spot and make offerings of milk, curd, ghee, honey or belpatra to it.

Mantra:

On this day, people listen to the Pradosh Vrat katha as part of the rituals. It is also believed that chanting the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra 108 times on the occasion of Pradosh Vrat will benefit devotees.

Significance:

Pradosh Vrat is considered to be one of the most significant times to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva, as per the scriptures. It is said that people who observe a fast on this day will be blessed by the god and be freed from all their sins.

Devotees believe that fasting on Pradosh Vrat will bring them good fortune.

