India’s plan to reintroduce cheetahs in the wild is progressing in full swing. After the first batch of the felines came in from Namibia last year, India has now brought in 12 cheetahs from South Africa to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. Amidst this situation, a photo going viral on social media has left internet users in splits. The picture shows three cheetahs sitting extremely close together. Their heads are looking in different directions, while their bodies are aligned such that it seems like there is one cheetah in the photograph instead of three. The image was taken by photographer Paul Goldstein in 2022 and is going viral once again.

The picture was shared by a social media user, who compared the ‘three-headed’ cheetah with India’s national emblem. The photo was shared with the caption, “Practising for the India Trip….Paul Goldstein, a wildlife photographer from Wimbledon, captured this gorgeous image of Cheetahs mirroring the National Emblem of India, in Kenya’s Masai Mara National Park…”

Take a look at the viral photo here:

Practising for the India Trip😂….Paul Goldstein, a wildlife photographer from Wimbledon, captured this gorgeous image of Cheetahs mirroring the National Emblem of India, in Kenya’s Masai Mara National Park… pic.twitter.com/CMMRZ2m2Og — Nelliyamlamanna🇮🇳 (@BilluNelli) February 22, 2023

The photo garnered a variety of responses, with many people praising it.

Lovely click — oldnavy शं नो वरुणः (@rameshpils) February 22, 2023



Others corrected the user and stated that India’s national emblem had lions instead of cheetahs.

Great capture…..but Indian Emblem is Lions — Ajay Khandelwal (@akhandelwal1972) February 23, 2023



The photo also ignited a debate on whether lions were better or cheetahs.

Cheetah is no match to lion… — kartikeyan (@kartike72187940) February 22, 2023



Many people found the moment the cheetahs were positioned together ‘magnificent’.

How magnificent is that! 👍 — Murli Menon (@MurliMenon6) February 22, 2023



The stunning photograph was first clicked by Goldstein in January 2022 at Kenya’s Masai Mara reserve. The British photographer had dropped the photo on his personal Instagram handle with the caption, “Cheetah Trinity: Moments like this in the rain are spellbinding. Thank you Peter, thank you Neema and your brood, I was so thrilled I could barely Sphinx straight.”

The image had caught widespread attention at that time, with outlets like the Daily Mail and the Telegraph reporting on it. As per reports, it took Goldstein over seven hours to get the perfect shot.

Coming back to the South African cheetahs who recently arrived in India, the animals have been served their first meal at the Kuno National Park. The felines will be kept in quarantine enclosures for at least one month before they are shifted into another portion of the park to better acclimate them to the area.

