Prachanda Josh: Indian Army Chief soars in Light Combat Helicopter at Aero India 2023

Bengaluru: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande flew in the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachanda on the opening day of Aero India 2023 being held at the Yalahanka Air Force Station of the IAF in Bengaluru on Monday.

“It was a very satisfying and meaningful experience. I was quite impressed with the kind of features that Light Combat Helicopter has, especially in terms of manoeuvrability and capabilities that we in the Indian Army require from a combat helicopter,” Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande told ANI.

#WATCH | Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande flew in the Light Combat Helicopter at the #AeroIndia at Bengaluru, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/hIMfHYDLgL — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased India as an attractive destination for investment in the defence manufacturing sector on the opening day of Aero India 2023 and said it will move towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally.

PM Modi made the comments during his address after inaugurating the 14th edition of Aero India at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The five-day exhibition is being participated by over 700 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries, officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

Big push for Atmanirbhar Bharat

The ongoing Aero India 2023 air show in Bengaluru is expected to provide a major boost to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘Make in India’ initiative of the PM Narendra Modi led Indian government that intends to promote the domestic defence manufacturing sector.

A memorable Aero India 2023! Watch… pic.twitter.com/ycUpDjPzHd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2023

According to the Defence Ministry, more than Over 250 Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) and agreements related to the defence sector are expected to be signed between different Indian and foreign companies during the ongoing Aero India 2023 which is the 14th edition of Asia’s largest aero show.

“Two hundred and fifty one (251) MoUs, with an expected investment of Rs 75,000 crore, are likely to be signed for partnerships between various Indian/foreign defence companies and organisations,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

