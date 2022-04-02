Prabhakar Sail, key NCB witness in Aryan Khan case, dies due to heart attack

Sail's lawyer Tushar Khandare confirmed that Sail died after he suffered a heart attack and that his family members do not suspect any foul play.

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the Aryan Khan drug case that emerged in October last year, died of a heart attack on Friday afternoon as per multiple reports.

"Prabhakar Sail, 37, died of a heart attack at his house in Mahul on Friday evening," a police official said. He was rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where he was declared brought dead, he said.

Sail's lawyer Tushar Khandare confirmed that Sail died after he suffered a heart attack and that his family members do not suspect any foul play.

Sail was said to be a key witness in the case based on a conversation he reportedly overheard, according to which a payoff of Rs. 25 crore was discussed. Of the total alleged payoff amount, Rs. 8 crore was meant for Sameer Wankhede, the officer who was earlier leading the probe by the NCB, as per the claims.

He was believed to be a driver of KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan Khan after his arrest had gone viral, and made bribe allegations against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is facing a departmental probe on these charges.

Wankhede had then been removed as the lead investigator of the drugs-on-cruise case, and an SIT, headed by senior IPS officer Sanjay Singh, was formed to probe the matter.

Sail had also given a statement against Kiran Gosavi, alleging that he had taken money from Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani.

Sail’s body will be brought to his residence in Andheri on Saturday at 10 am and his final rites will be conducted at 11 am as per News18. As of now, authorities have ruled out any foul play in the incident.

Aryan Khan had got bail last year in October after spending several weeks in jail. Earlier this week, a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court gave an extension of 60 days to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB for filing a charge-sheet in the case.

With inputs from agencies

