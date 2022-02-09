PPSC 2022: Joint Competitive Exam for junior engineer posts to be held on 6 March; check details here

PPSC has also announced that the admit cards for the Joint Competitive Exam can be downloaded from 1 March onwards

Punjab Public Service Commission has announced the exam dates for PPSC JE Exam. The Joint Competitive Exam by PPSC for Junior Engineer posts will be held on 6 March, Sunday at Patiala. The examination shall be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm.

Candidates who applied for PPSC JE exam may check the official notice and details on the website of PPSC - https://ppsc.gov.in/ .

Earlier, the examination for PPSC JE posts was scheduled to be held in the month of January. However, the Punjab Public Service Commission deferred the exam in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

PPSC has also announced that the admit cards for the Joint Competitive Exam can be downloaded by candidates from 1 March onwards. Applicants can download their hall tickets by going to the link available on the official website and entering their registration number and password.

Candidates can download the admit card through the following procedure:

-Visit the official website - https://ppsc.gov.in/

-Go to the link that reads ‘Download Admit card for Joint Competitive Exam-JE’

-Key in your registration number and password to login

-View your admit card for PPSC JE and check if there is any discrepancy

-Download the hall ticket and keep a copy to use it in the future

Applicants must note that a valid identification proof along with the hall ticket has to be taken at the examination venue in order to enter the exam hall. Entry shall not be permitted without a hard copy of the admit card and without a valid identification proof.

Details regarding the examination venue will be mentioned on each applicant’s hall ticket.

PPSC is conducting the JE exams for recruitment to various departments such as Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab Housing and Urban Planning, Punjab Water Supply and Sewage Board and Water Resources Management and Development Corporation among others.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill more than 1,100 posts for Junior Engineer (Civil), 10 posts of Section Officer (Civil) and 5 posts of JE (Public Health).

