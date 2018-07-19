Potholes in Mumbai: Woman sustains head injuries after falling off scooter in Tardeo, condition stable says doctor

A 35-year-old woman landed in the hospital in Mumbai after she fell off her bike and sustained multiple head injuries, after allegedly hitting a pothole outside Tardeo police station on Wednesday.

The woman was on her way to file a complaint after a fight with her husband. She has been admitted to the ICU in Bhatia hospital at Grant Road.

The Indian Express reported that the victim had been identified as Aditi Kadge, and worked as an assistant in the administration department of Nanavati Hospital in Santacruz.

Kadge chose to travel on her scooter on Tuesday night. Her husband Nilesh and their son were also going to the police station when the accident occurred.

“After we entered the lane on the police quarters, I suddenly saw that Kadge fell on one side of the road after hitting a pothole, while her bike flew to the other side. However, with the help of Tardeo police, we took her to Nair hospital, following which she was shifted to Bhatia hospital on Wednesday morning,” said Nilesh according to the report in The Indian Express.

He also said that she was not wearing a helmet because it was soaked in the rain.

Sachin Gadkari, medical superintendent at Bhatia Hospital said that Kadge's condition was stable.

"She has haematoma (swelling in the brain), and a small fracture in the skull. She is unlikely to need surgical intervention," Gadkari said, according to a report in The Times of India.

Senior inspector at the Tardeo station Sanjay Surve said no case has been registered.

On 9 July, a 40-year-old woman was crushed to death after she fell off a bike in the waterlogged roads of Kalyan. The deceased, identified as Manisha Bhoir, was riding a bike driven by a relative when the vehicle skid over potholes at Shivaji Chowk and Bhoir was thrown off in front of a speeding bus. She died on the spot.