Mumbai woman crushed to death by bus after bike skids over pothole in Kalyan's Shivaji Chowk

India FP Staff Jul 09, 2018 16:21:07 IST

A 40-year-old woman was crushed to death after she fell off a bike in the waterlogged roads of Mumbai’s Kalyan, media reports said.

While NDTV reported that the incident took place last Friday some other reports claimed that the incident took place on Saturday.

CCTV footage of Manisha Bhoir and her co-worket crashing into a bus. News18

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, according to News18 reports. The deceased, identified as Manisha Bhoir, was riding a bike driven by a relative when the vehicle skid at Shivaji Chowk and Bhoir was thrown off in front of a speeding bus and killed on the spot. Bhoir was a civic school peon who was returning home when a relative had picked her up.

P Londhe, a senior police inspector at Mahatma Phule police station said that Bhoir was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead, Hindustan Times said. “A case was registered against the bus driver under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Motor Vehicle Act. We have got the number of the bus and very soon we will arrest him,” added Londhe.

Mumbai has been experiencing severe rainfall in the past few days. Dadar, Sion, Kurla, Nallasopara and Vasai are some of the areas that are severely waterlogged.

Trains and buses have been delayed but their services have not been suspended. The meteorological department has predicted more heavy rains in Mumbai till Tuesday.


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 16:21 PM

