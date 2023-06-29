'Possibility of grenade attack along highway': Manipur police on stopping Rahul Gandhi's convoy in Bishnupur

Hours after Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was stopped at Bishnupur by the police on Thursday, a Manipur police official said that the Congress leader was not allowed to move forward as there is a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which he was travelling.

“Seeing the ground situation, we stopped him (Rahul Gandhi) from moving forward and advised him to travel to Churachandpur via helicopter. There is a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which VIP Rahul Gandhi is moving. Keeping his security and safety in mind, we’ve not allowed him,” said Bishnupur SP Heisnam Balram Singh.

#WATCH | Manipur: Bishnupur SP Heisnam Balram Singh, says, "Seeing the ground situation, we stopped him (Rahul Gandhi) from moving forward and advised him to travel to Churachandpur via helicopter. There is a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which VIP…

Gandhi’s convoy which was travelling to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area, was stopped by the police at Bishnupur, about 20 kilometres from the state capital. He had earlier in the day landed at Imphal from Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Congress alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre and in the state was trying to thwart the leader’s visit to the ethnic strife-torn state using “autocratic methods”.

The “double-engine disastrous governments are using autocratic methods to stall a compassionate outreach by Shri Rahul Gandhi. This is totally unacceptable and shatters all constitutional and democratic norms,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.

Shri @RahulGandhi's convoy in Manipur has been stopped by the police near Bishnupur. He is going there to meet the people suffering in relief camps and to provide a healing touch in the strife-torn state. PM Modi has not bothered to break his silence on Manipur. He has left…

The party’s state president Keisham Meghachandra alleged that the order to stop Gandhi’s convoy came from Chief Minister N Biren Singh as “everyone was welcoming him”.

Police sources said tyres were burnt on the highway near Utlou village in Bishnupur district and a few stones were thrown at the convoy.

“We fear a repetition of such events and hence as a precaution, requested the convoy to halt at Bishnupur,” a police officer said.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on 3 May after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

With inputs from agencies

