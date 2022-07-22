Portion of Bundelkhand Expressway caves in days after inauguration; visuals go viral

The Bundelkhand Expressway has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 14,850 crore under the sponsorship of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). This project is likely to give a big boost to industrial development and connectivity in the region

Within a week of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16 July, a portion of the Bundelkhand expressway developed deep potholes due to heavy rains. The 296-kilometre-long road developed 1.5-foot-deep potholes on Wednesday night owing to continuous rains at Chiriya Salempur in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district. Reports suggest that a similar cave-in was also seen near Ajitmal in Auraiya.

Images and videos of the damaged road caught eyeballs on social media after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav shared them on their respective Twitter handles.

Gandhi questioned the quality of the work and also sought action against the officials concerned. “If the expressway built at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore cannot withstand even five days of rain, then serious questions rise on its quality,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. Further in the tweet, he mentioned that the head of the project, the engineer concerned and the companies responsible should be summoned.

15 हजार करोड़ की लागत से बना एक्सप्रेसवे अगर बरसात के 5 दिन भी ना झेल सके तो उसकी गुणवत्ता पर गंभीर प्रश्न खड़े होते हैं। इस प्रोजेक्ट के मुखिया, सम्बंधित इंजीनियर और जिम्मेदार कंपनियों को तत्काल तलब कर उनपर कड़ी कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित करनी होगी।#BundelkhandExpressway pic.twitter.com/krD6G07XPo — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) July 21, 2022

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a video of the expressway and attacked the government. In his tweet, Yadav asserted that the potholes in Bundelkhand Expressway is an example of the quality of development work done by the BJP.

ये है भाजपा के आधे-अधूरे विकास की गुणवत्ता का नमूना… उधर बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस-वे का बड़े लोगों ने उद्घाटन किया ही था कि इधर एक हफ़्ते में ही इस पर भ्रष्टाचार के बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे निकल आए। अच्छा हुआ इस पर रनवे नहीं बना। pic.twitter.com/Dcl22VT8zv — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 21, 2022

Durgesh Upadhyay, Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Authority spokesperson informed that a portion of the expressway had caved in due to incessant rainfall. However, the industrial authority arranged a team for the repair work, and the potholes were fixed instantly, the official added. As per news agency PTI, the road has been opened for traffic movement.

The Bundelkhand Expressway has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 14,850 crore under the sponsorship of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). This project is likely to give a big boost to industrial development and connectivity in the region.

