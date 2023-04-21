Poonch Terror Attack: Pakistan terrorists among 5 suspects, claim officials

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): Three foreign terrorists and two locals had carried out the attack on an Indian Army vehicle in the Pooch district of Jammu and Kashmir in which three soldiers were martyred, officials told News18 on Friday.

The five martyred Indian Army soldiers, who were part of a Rashtriya Rifles unit, were traveling in a truck that caught fire during Thursday’s Poonch terror attack.

The families of the four soldiers from Punjab who were martyred in the Poonch terror attack would receive an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Friday.

Know updates on the Pooch terror attack

– According to officials speaking to News18, the assault on Indian army forces in Poonch district was a well-planned and highly organised strike with the aim of disrupting the G20 conference in Jammu and Kashmir.

– Five terrorists were allegedly responsible for the terrorist attack in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday that claimed the lives of five Indian Army soldiers, according to officials on Friday. Three of the suspects are thought to be foreign terrorists from Pakistan, while the other two are locals.

– Officials are asking local shop owners if they saw any unusual activity prior to the shooting that took place during the latest attack.

– J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh visited the scene of the attack along with two teams from the NIA. An investigation into the terrorist incident is being conducted.

– Of the five soldiers who were martyred, Mandeep Singh (Chankoian Kacan village), Harkrishan Singh (Talwandi Barth village), Kulwant Singh (Charik), and Sewak Singh (Bagha) are from Punjab while Debashish Baswal is from Algum Samil Khandayat in Odisha.

– According to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the families of the four Indian Army soldiers who died in the Poonch terrorist attack will receive Rs 1 crore as compensation.

– Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande informed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the event after it was reported on Thursday.

– “Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,” the defence minister said in a statement on Twitter.

– In its statement on the incident, the Indian Army said that the attack took place at around 3 pm on Thursday. “One Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajauri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area,” the Indian Army statement said.

– The Indian Army statement added that another soldier was seriously injured was evacuated to the Army hospital at Rajouri.

– According to authorities, the Poonch incident was a terror assault because there were bullet holes in the car and grenade fragments were found. The Army is presently engaged in operations to capture the assailants.

