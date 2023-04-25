Poonch Terror Attack: JeM offshoot PAFF releases photos of army truck ambush, claims will release video too
Though the area where the Poonch attack took place is considered terrorism-free for long, the Bhata Dhurian forest area remains a notorious infiltration route for terrorists attempting to sneak into India by crossing the Line of Control (LoC) due to its topography and dense forest cover
New Delhi: People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has released a series of photos on social media which it claimed were from the scene of the Poonch terror attack in which 5 Indian Army soldiers had been martyred.
The terrorist group, which had earlier claimed responsibility for Thursday’s Poonch attack, also announced that it will soon release a video of the incident.
The five martyred Indian Army soldiers, who were part of a Rashtriya Rifles unit, were traveling in a truck that caught fire during Thursday’s Poonch terror attack.
Of the five Indian soldiers who were martyred, Mandeep Singh (Chankoian Kacan village), Harkrishan Singh (Talwandi Barth village), Kulwant Singh (Charik), and Sewak Singh (Bagha) are from Punjab while Debashish Baswal is from Algum Samil Khandayat in Odisha.
Security agencies suspect that around 6 to 7 terrorists were involved in the Poonch attack. The Indian Army had deployed several special forces teams in the Rajouri-Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir along with drones and helicopters to hunt down the terrorists.
According to officials, the terrorists who ambushed the Indian Army truck in Poonch used steel core bullets, capable of piercing an armoured shield, and decamped with the soldiers’ weapons amid intensified efforts to trace and neutralise the perpetrators.
They said a sniper is believed to have targeted the truck from the front before the other terrorists sprayed bullets and lobbed grenades on it. Before fleeing, the terrorists stole the soldiers’ arms and ammunition, they added.
Though the area where the Poonch attack took place is considered terrorism-free for long, the Bhata Dhurian forest area remains a notorious infiltration route for terrorists attempting to sneak into India by crossing the Line of Control (LoC) due to its topography, dense forest cover, and natural caves.
In October 2021, nine soldiers were killed in two major gunfights with terrorists within four days in the forest area during a search operation that continued for over three weeks.
The Poonch attack was a grim reminder of a terrorist attack on the official vehicle of a judicial magistrate over two decades ago. District and Sessions Judge V K Phool, a civilian and two police personnel were killed in the attack which took place on December 5, 2001, in the Dehra Ki Gali forests near the Bhata Dhurian forests.
The officials said over 12 people have been detained for questioning in connection with the Poonch attack but no arrests have been made so far.
Security forces are using drones and sniffer dogs to conduct a recce of the dense forest but success has eluded them so far, they said.
It is believed that the terrorists have managed to create safe hideouts in the dense forest to escape the security dragnet or may have crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, they added.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
J&K: 5 soldiers killed as terrorists attack army vehicle in Poonch
'The vehicle was fired upon by terrorists and it caught fire, due to the likely use of grenades by terrorists,' the army said. The deceased soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counterterror operations
Poonch terror attack: Drones, sniffer dogs, MI chopper used in manhunt; 12 detained
Initial reports suggest the presence of around five terrorists and the army truck is believed to have been attacked from three different sides. After the ambush, the terrorists possibly used grenades as well as sticky bombs that set the vehicle ablaze
Poonch attack: Time to send a formal message to Rawalpindi that enough is enough
As the G20 meeting in Srinagar draws close, terrorist incidents may witness a spurt in Jammu & Kashmir